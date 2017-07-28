State inspectors find ex-DCFS boss mismanaged contract, assistant

Director George Sheldon left the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for a job at a Florida nonprofit agency. | Sun-Times file photo

In a 39-page report released Friday morning, state inspectors found that George Sheldon — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s former child-welfare chief — mismanaged his department when it came to overseeing an assistant Sheldon had hired, as well as the awarding of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contract, among other things.

Among the report’s findings:

•Sheldon improperly approved time cards for the assistant, Igor Anderson, on two days when “Anderson was not performing state duties,” according to the report.

•Sheldon “took official action related to awarding a no-bid contract” to a company “involving a person with whom Sheldon had a financial relationship.” That was in violation of DCFS’ conflict-of-interest policy.

The report, which also references grants awarded under Sheldon’s watch, is the result of joint investigation by the offices of the DCFS inspector general and Rauner’s executive inspector general that began in late 2015.

“The governor’s office accepted and agreed with the OEIG’s [Office of Executive Inspector General] findings,” Rauner’s office said in a news release. “The governor’s office has been working diligently with DCFS and the chief procurement officer to implement the OEIG’s recommendations, as detailed in our response.”

Sheldon resigned in late May amid questions about the way his agency handled the Semaj Crosby tragedy. Sheldon accepted a job at a nonprofit child-welfare organization in his home state of Florida.

The full text of the report can be read here. Sheldon and Anderson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rauner appointed Beverly Walker his new DCFS chief in June.

Addressing a joint House-Senate committee in Chicago earlier this week, Walker said the agency has implemented four new “action steps” to help DCFS better analyze new cases.

“We’ve been engaged in taking a hard look at ourselves at every level but I want to assure you that this look is something that will always be continuous,” Walker said. “We’re not going to simply make a couple of changes in procedure and pronounce the job done. I want to assure you that this work has our most urgent attention.”