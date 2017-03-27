State police investigate report of shots fired on Eisenhower

Illinois State Police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Someone reported shots fired on I-290 at Kedzie Avenue at 1:22 p.m., state police said. A witness saw two vehicles heading east and shooting at each other.

No victims have been located, state police said.

All inbound lanes are closed while officers search for evidence. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.