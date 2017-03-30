State police investigating shooting on Dan Ryan

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

At 4:08 p.m., shots were reported fired on Interstate 90/94 near 35th Street, according to state police.

No one was injured and investigators were trying to determine if a man who was shot at while driving on the expressway was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

The right lane of the expressway near 35th Street was closed while authorities investigated, police said. The two left lanes remained open.