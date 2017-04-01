State Rep. Monique Davis announces retirement

Democratic state Rep. Monique Davis of Chicago has resigned from the Legislature. | Sun-Times file photo

SPRINGFIELD — A longtime Illinois lawmaker from Chicago has announced her retirement, while a defeated southern Illinois lawmaker has said he will step down early.

Democratic state Rep. Monique Davis of Chicago submitted a letter of resignation in late December but the Illinois House clerk didn’t receive it until Tuesday. Davis’ decision to retire ends a nearly 30-year career. She wasn’t contested in her re-election bid in November.

And state. Rep. John Bradley of Marion’s spokesman says the six-term Democrat decided to leave office before his term ended. Bradley conceded the November election to Republican challenger Dave Severin.

The Southern Illinoisan reports a 117th District committee met Tuesday and approved Bradley’s former district manager, Jim Kirkpatrick, to fill his remaining term.