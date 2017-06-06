Blasting Madigan, Rep. Scott Drury announces Democratic governor bid

Touting his independence from Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, Democratic north suburban state Rep. Scott Drury on Tuesday announced a bid for the party’s nomination for governor.

In a press release, Drury noted that several candidates have declared their candidacies but that Drury sees the contest as a two-way race: Those with “demonstrated loyalties to the Madigan machine” versus him.

“I like those odds,” Drury is quoted as saying in the release.

Drury, D-Highwood, is expected to face well-funded challengers in businessmen J.B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy. Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th); state Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston; Downstate school administrator Bob Daiber; Chicago violence interrupter Tio Hardiman, and suburban small business owner Alex Paterakis also have announced their candidacies.