State senator moves to send abortion bill to Rauner

A state senator took steps Monday to send an abortion trigger bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desk.

State Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said removed a procedural hold on HB40. It is now up to the House to decide when to send the legislation to the governor.

The bill seeks to keep abortions legal in Illinois even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The legislation puts Rauner in a sticky spot on a controversial issue.

“The work of constituents and advocates who have urged the governor to sign this legislation appears to be having some effect, as the governor recently backed away from his promise to veto it,” Harmon said in a news release.

“I believe Gov. Rauner understands that he has made a commitment to support women’s reproductive rights, and I look forward to him signing this bill as it passed the General Assembly.”