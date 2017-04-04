State Supreme Court denies Rauner request to bypass AFSCME appeal

State of Illinois employees represented by AFSCME walk near the Department of Healthcare and Family Services building in Springfield earlier this month. | File Photo

The Illinois Supreme Court has denied Gov. Bruce Rauner’s request to bypass an appellate court regarding whether his administration can impose contract terms on the state’s largest employee union.

It’s the latest chapter in a contentious feud between the Rauner administration and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union — which represents 38,000 Illinois state employees.

Rauner on March 17 asked the Illinois Supreme Court to bypass the appeal process — arguing the delay is costing the state money. In early March, the 4th District Appellate Court granted AFSCME Council 31’s request to put on hold the impasse that was declared by the state’s labor board.

The Illinois Supreme Court issued its denial on Tuesday.

“AFSCME members are public service workers who do their jobs every day protecting kids, keeping us safe, helping veterans and the disabled and much more,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said in a statement. “Governor Rauner should stop wasting time and money on costly court fights and instead do his own job, working constructively to find common ground.”

In requesting the case go to the Supreme Court last month, Rauner’s general counsel Dennis Murashko warned that “after 67 days of negotiation” with the union, “this is as far as we can go and it is time to implement it.”

Murashko has said the state is losing $2 million a day in not implementing the terms.

The state’s labor relations board in November declared an impasse between the union and the Rauner administration. The union immediately vowed to appeal the ruling.

The union’s contract expired on July 1, 2015. In January 2016, Rauner asked the Illinois Labor Relations Board to step in and decide if negotiations with the union were at an impasse. The union has said the governor’s administration wasn’t bargaining in good faith by walking away from the table.

An administrative law judge in July ruled that the Rauner administration could impose some of its favored issues, but urged the two sides to keep talking. The judge heard more than a month of testimony.

Administration officials say AFSCME rejected proposals on overtime after 40 hours and on allowing volunteers to handle some of the worker’s duties.

The union says its members would have to pay 100 percent more in health care in the first year of the contract, and a 10 percent per year increase. There are also no pay increases over the four-year term of the contract.

But the administration official contended state workers were being covered by very expensive plans — with the vast majority of employees not opting to use the top coverage.