Police: State trooper injured in Dan Ryan crash

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured early Monday after being rear-ended on the interchange between the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways on the Near West Side.

About 12:41 a.m., the trooper was assisting a vehicle as it was being towed on northbound I-90 near Polk Street on the ramp to westbound I-290 when his cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

He was taken with minor injuries to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

There are currently no charges or citations in the crash, pending an investigation, police said.