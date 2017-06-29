State trooper killed in downstate crash on I-74

An Illinois State Police trooper was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near downstate Farmer City.

Trooper Ryan Albin was involved in a crash about 3:10 p.m. while on patrol on I-74 near Farmer City, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. He died from his injuries about 8:45 p.m.

Farmer City is about halfway between Bloomington and Champaign along I-74.

Albin joined the ISP in 2006 and worked as a canine officer assigned to District 6 in downstate Pontiac, state police said. His police dog, Biko, was in the back of the squad car at the time of the crash and was taken to a veterinarian’s office with minor injuries.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of Trooper Albin,” Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said in the statement. “I extend my deepest sympathy to Trooper Albin’s family, friends, and co-workers. I pray that those who cared for and loved him find the strength they need during this most difficult time.”

The crash remained under investigation late Wednesday.