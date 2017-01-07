Statehouse dance: One step forward, two steps back

SPRINGFIELD — Fun and games at the state Capitol. It never gets old.

That’s a lie, but you’ll have to forgive me. There’s a lot of that down here.

It gets really old.

You might be wondering what happened Saturday to dim my mood after that glimmer of hope on Friday when Democrats and Republicans shared what seemed like a breakthrough moment.

Nothing. That’s the truth.

Oh, there was plenty of sound and fury, and maybe some behind-the-scenes progress. And we can get into that.

But in the final analysis, after you cut through the baloney, nothing substantive happened except for another day coming off the calendar.

And nothing will happen again Sunday, although you can expect even more sound and fury, when House Democrats have scheduled a vote on tax increase legislation that is destined to fail because Republicans won’t vote for it.

That raises the question: What is the real deadline for the Legislature to approve a budget and stave off further financial disaster, now that the June 30 deadline has passed and the state has entered its third consecutive year without a real budget?

The real deadline, if there is one, exists only in the minds of two people, Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan, who don’t want the rest of us to know what it is because it might weaken their negotiating position.

I personally would think it is 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, the day after the holiday, when Wall Street gets back to business.

That would seem to be the earliest the bond rating agencies would lower the boom on Illinois and throw the state into junk bond status over its incompetent governance.

The ratings agencies had threatened to reassess the state’s bond rating as early as Saturday, and there’s nothing that says they will wait, but the betting around here is that the long holiday weekend provides a little more time.

In retrospect, a bipartisan vote in the House on Friday to move a $36.5 billion spending plan to passage stage appears to have been little more than a performance meant to justify asking the rating agencies to hold off a few more days.

Junk status is a real penalty that would minimally cost taxpayers millions and millions of dollars, and therefore, not something to be trifled with.

It’s a lot more serious than Illinois residents not being allowed to play Powerball or Mega Millions for a week, and maybe even worse than state construction projects being shut down temporarily, although not to the people counting on those paychecks.

But brinksmanship has long been the primary game in Springfield, even if it’s no fun for anybody else.

I was asked last week if it would take somebody dying on the steps of the Capitol to force Rauner and Madigan to reach agreement, and my answer was that not even that would help.

It may well be that the only resolution to this standoff will come from the 2018 elections. I sure hope not, because I’d hate to see the wreckage that would result.

What is a certainty is that this budget solution — whether we get one or not — will serve as the basis on which that campaign will be fought.

Toward that end, there was a lot of finger-pointing Saturday morning from Republicans after Madigan announced the House would be back in session Sunday, but that no votes would be taken.

Republicans said that was code for allowing lawmakers to go home for the weekend, which it was, and complained Democrats were ducking their responsibility, which was nonsense. The big decisions will be made in small groups behind closed doors, not by giving speeches on the floor.

To make a point, Madigan scheduled a tax increase vote for Sunday.

What fun.