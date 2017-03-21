State’s highest court considers BGA lawsuit against IHSA

The Illinois State Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the BGA vs. IHSA case. Justice Mary Jane Theis, right, questions a BGA lawyer. | llinoiscourts.gov

A case attempting to open the books and financial records of the Illinois High School Association was argued Tuesday before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Justices from the state’s highest court will now consider whether the multi-million-dollar not-for-profit organization governing high school sports “performs a governmental function” that subjects it to the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

It’s not clear when a ruling will be announced.

The Better Government Association sued the not-for-profit organization governing high school sports in 2014, after the IHSA refused to turn over documents from a FOIA request about accounting, legal, sponsorship and public relations services, including sponsorship contracts it has with Nike and Gatorade.

The BGA has argued that the IHSA oversees interscholastic sports competitions for its member high schools across the state, 85 percent of which are public, and its board is comprised only of school principals.

The original lawsuit was prompted by a Chicago Sun-Times report about salary and benefit costs increasing at the sports organization as profits and revenue decreased.

The sports organization contends that it is a private group funded mostly with money from corporate sponsorship deals and therefore isn’t subject to the state’s public records laws.

“Not all high schools belong to IHSA, nor is there any requirement that a high school joins the IHSA located in Illinois,” IHSA attorney David Bressler argued before six of seven justices.

“The IHSA doesn’t adjudicate, per se. But we hope that what we do — providing a framework for interscholastic athletics and activities — enhances the educational experience. Concededly, the IHSA does what no school could do but which many private entities can and often do perform.”

“Help us follow the money,” Justice Mary Jane Theis told him, in one of about 20 questions she posed to attorneys. “Do you get any taxpayer dollars?”

“No,” Bressler replied.

But BGA attorney Matt Topic stressed that the organization couldn’t exist without schools funded by taxpayers.

“The simplest way to think about it is this: if public schools stopped having sports entirely, if they all stopped, were no longer going to spend tax dollars on sports, IHSA would not be able to do what it does,” Topic said. “It couldn’t make money from all the events it talks about if there weren’t any teams to compete. And the only reason that there’s teams to compete is that the public funds teams overwhelmingly. And that’s what really matters here.”

He also pointed to past instances of where the IHSA itself claimed in separate court cases to be a “local public entity,” “organized for the purpose of conducting public business.”

Two lower courts have already sided with the IHSA.

“We believe the (Cook County) Circuit Court and the First District Appellate Court appropriately decided the case and hope that the Supreme Court agrees,” Bressler said afterwards.