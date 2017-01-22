Steinberg: Lucas museum goes West; ‘Los Angeles lost by winning’

I’m a museum geek. I’m not ashamed to say it. Maybe a little ashamed. We live in a society where you can, oh, make it your life’s mission to see a game in every ballpark in America and nobody raises an eyebrow. Nobody mocks. Nobody points out that those ballgames, they’re pretty much all the same, aren’t they? That would be rude.

But find meaning in museums and the public, like so many little Joseph Goebbels, reaches for its pistol.

No matter. I’m a member of the Art Institute of Chicago and visit whenever I can. I go to the Field and the Museum of Science and Industry and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and as many of the lesser lights as I can. It’s fun.

And when I hit a different city, I make a beeline to the museums the way others check out restaurants. Yes, sometimes they’re quite modest. I was in Hiroshima last March, on business, and visited its art museum. Not that I was impressed, mind you. Add a few brooms and a bucket and it could have been a forgotten closet at the Art Institute. But as I say about opera, not liking museums is part of liking them.

In that light, we turn to the nascent Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Hooted from Chicago by the Friends of the Parks, a David vs. Goliath triumph more improbable than a bunch of teddy bears defeating the evil Empire, the showcase for the Star Wars creator’s attic was briefly tussled over by San Francisco, which already rejected it once, and Los Angeles. Then, earlier this month, the museum landed with a thud in the City of Angels.

OPINION

Now Los Angeles, which isn’t really a city at all but a vast agglomeration of contiguous places, gets to revel in this addition to its cultural landscape, along with Fatburger and the Hollywood sign.

Kidding. They’re horrified, and not about the architecture. (In Chicago, if you recall, Ma Yansong cooked up a white boil that Chicago wits — OK, me — dubbed “Space Mountain,” the idea I suppose being that it would have to be ugly enough to compete with Soldier Field next door. Lucas sent Yansong back to the drawing board, and the LA version looks like a futuristic lady’s hat subdividing into two by mitosis.)

No, LA is focusing on the strange concept of the museum. I just finished reading one of the more satisfying keel-haulings I’ve had the pleasure to enjoy in a long time, “The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a Bad Idea. Here’s Why” by Los Angles Times art critic Christopher Knight.

“Los Angeles lost by winning,” he begins, mourning this “terrible idea.”

“A billion dollars is about to be wasted on a project whose dubious artistic mission could have been turned into something useful — and even profound. Instead, an ugly stepsister’s foot is being jammed into a fragile glass slipper.”

Knight focuses on the emptiness of the “narrative art” mission, a “made-up category,” a fiction created to provide cohesion to Lucas’ vast assemblage of comic strips and magazine cover illustrations.

“That’s as silly as, say, a Museum of Colorless Art would be,” Knight writes. “A Diane Arbus black-and-white photograph of a young boy grasping a toy hand-grenade in sunny Central Park would make little sense hanging next to a voluptuous Aubrey Beardsley ink drawing of writhing Salome. Both speak of diabolical beauty made without a lick of color, but ‘colorless art’ is just not a thing.”

Knight argues that had Lucas distributed his collection and bucks toward Los Angeles’ strong network of existing museums, he could have nudged the artistic conversation toward better appreciation of movie storyboards, Jar Jar Binks costumes, and whatever else is cluttering up his garage.

Not a Chicago problem anymore. Though worth noting now, so when the museum opens with a burst of paid-for hoopla, we’ll remember not to feel any false pang of we’re-not-going-to-the-circus regret. We need to salt away the knowledge that the people feeling regret now are in Los Angeles. We dodged a bullet.