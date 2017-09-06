Steppenwolf alum, actress Glenne Headly dies at 62

Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, died Thursday night, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available.

Headly was known from her performances in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” co-starring alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin; in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” with Richard Dreyfuss; and in Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy.”

On TV, she was in the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and had recurring roles on “ER” and “Monk.” She played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play “On Golden Pond.”

Last summer, she was seen in HBO’s drama miniseries “The Night Of.” She had been in production for the upcoming Hulu sitcom “Future Man,” from Seth Rogen.

In 1979 Headly was recruited by Chicago’s budding Steppenwolf Theatre, joining such fellow up-and-comers as Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney and John Malkovich, who would become her first husband. They divorced in 1988.

On Friday, Steppenwolf officials issued a statement, saying they were “saddened” by the news of Headly’s death.

Headly was a Steppenwolf ensemble member from 1979-2005 and and won Joseph Jefferson Awards for her work in Say Goodnight, Gracie; Balm in Gilead; The Miss Firecracker Contest; and Coyote Ugly.

“Her extraordinary talent, comic genius and unwavering work ethic was a driving force in the ensemble’s early growth and success….Without question she left an indelible impact on our company and our hearts. We will be forever grateful that she was a part of the Steppenwolf family. Our condolences and love go out to her family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement from Steppenwolf said.

Headly is survived by husband Byron McCulloch, a musician and metal worker whom she married in 1993, and their son.