Stevenson High School student arrested for battery on school bus

A Stevenson High School student has been arrested for fighting another student on a school bus Monday in north suburban Lincolnshire.

Officers responded to the high school at 1 Stevenson Dr. about 4:30 p.m. and found a 15-year-old victim, Lincolnshire police said.

The girl was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After an investigation of the incident, which included video footage, the 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday, police said.

She will be referred to Depke Juvenile Justice Complex, police said.