Stray bullet grazes woman inside Englewood apartment

A bullet grazed the shoulder of a 28-year-old woman who was inside an Englewood neighborhood apartment building Monday night on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m., she was sitting in the front room of the second-floor unit in the 6100 block of South Stewart when the errant gunfire flew the front window, according to Chicago Police.

She declined medical attention for the graze wound, police said.