Street closure scheduled for Wheaton railroad work

Traffic along Main Street in downtown Wheaton will be temporarily rerouted starting Wednesday as Union Pacific reconstructs a railroad crossing on the street.

The closure is expected to last from Wednesday, March 29 at 8 a.m. through Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m., according to a statement from the city of Wheaton.

Northbound traffic on Main Street will be rerouted east on Liberty Drive, north on Cross Street, west on Wesley Street and north on Main Street. Southbound traffic on Main Street will be rerouted east on Front Street, south on Cross Street, west on Liberty Drive and south on Main Street.

Detour signs will be in place at the crossing, according to the statement.