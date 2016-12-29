Street closures, crowds expected for Chi-Town Rising

The Chi-Town Rising event on New Year’s Eve will bring large crowds and shut down some downtown streets over the weekend.

The second annual event at Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River kicks off at 8 p.m., according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The celebration includes a fireworks show on the river, a 70-foot star rising at midnight 360 feet up the Hyatt Regency Chicago and performances by musical acts Sir the Baptist and Saint Motel.

North Stetson Avenue between East Upper Wacker Drive and East South Water Street will be closed until Sunday, according to OEMC.

East Upper Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close between Friday and Sunday, though access to the garage at 111 E. Upper Wacker Dr. will be allowed.

Designated viewing areas will be located at City Front Plaza, Pioneer Court and Upper Wacker between Michigan and Columbus.