String of armed robberies reported in Chatham

Police are warning South Side residents about a recent string of armed robberies in the Chatham neighborhood.

A group of teens and men approached the victims, took out a gun and used force to steal their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• At 2:42 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of East 81st Street;

• About 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 800 block of East 81st Street;

• About 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 8000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

• At 3:18 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

• About 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of East 83rd Street;

• About 10:45 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue; and

• About 5:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

The robbers are described as black men and boys between 14 and 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 6-foot-3, weighing between 140 and 200 pounds with afro, braided, dreadlocks, Mohawk and short hairstyles, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.