String of armed robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies on the South Side.

In each incident, the suspects walked up to victims, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

At 1:24 p.m. June 3 in the 7500 block of South Dorchester;

At 3:17 a.m. June 13 in the 7600 block of South Blackstone;

About 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Stony Island;

About 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of South Stony Island; an• about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 7600 block of South South Chicago.

The robbers are described as two black males armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.