String of armed robberies reported on South, Southwest sides

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies this week on the South and Southwest sides.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to victims and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of South Trumbull Avenue;

• about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of South Rockwell Street;

• about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 44th Street;

• between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of South Francisco Avenue; and

• between 7:40 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

The suspects include men and women in their teens and 20s, police said. In one incident, they were seen driving what was believed to be a red or maroon Dodge Caravan or Nissan Rogue. In another incident, the robbers were seen in a Chrysler Town & Country.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.