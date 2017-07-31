String of burglaries hits homes on Northwest Side

A string of six burglaries hit homes in the Northwest Side mostly during the day and early evening hours this month.

In all the incidents, people broke into apartments through doors and windows and took electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 7 p.m. on July 13 in the 5500 block of West Edmonds;

at 2:10 a.m. on July 16 in the 4300 block of North Monitor;

at 9:30 p.m. on July 21 in the 4800 block of North Central;

at 12:45 p.m. on july 25 in the 5400 block of North Lynch;

between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 25 in the 5000 block of North Major; and

at 6 p.m. on July 26 in the 5600 block of West Leland.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.