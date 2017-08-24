String of burglaries hits South Side

Police are warning of a string of burglaries this month that hit South Side neighborhoods.

In all of the incidents, people broke into homes through the front or rear doors and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue;

about 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 6900 block of South Cregier Avenue;

about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue;

about 6 a.m. on Aug. 10 in the 6800 block of South East End Avenue;

about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 in the 1400 block of East 68th Street;

about 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue; and

about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

There was no description of possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.