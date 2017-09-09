String of burglaries reported at downtown buildings on Museum Campus

Police are warning residents about four recent burglaries that happened at downtown buildings on the Museum Campus.

Each time, the burglar forced open or broke a wooden window frame or window pane to gain access to buildings used for seasonal food vending, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 1:28 a.m. August 29 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

• about 10 p.m. August 29 in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive;

• between 10 p.m. August 29 and 1:46 a.m. August 30 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive; and

• about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.