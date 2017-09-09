Police are warning residents about four recent burglaries that happened at downtown buildings on the Museum Campus.
Each time, the burglar forced open or broke a wooden window frame or window pane to gain access to buildings used for seasonal food vending, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• at 1:28 a.m. August 29 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive;
• about 10 p.m. August 29 in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive;
• between 10 p.m. August 29 and 1:46 a.m. August 30 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive; and
• about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.