String of burglaries reported in Ashburn

Police are warning residents after at least six burglaries were reported this month in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South West Side.

At least one burglar has stolen property from homes and garages after gaining access through windows or doors, according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.

The burglaries occurred:

— about 1:46 a.m. March 5 in the 8000 block of South Richmond;

— about 12:38 p.m. March 6 in the 2300 block of West 79th Street;

— about 2:35 a.m. March 7 in the 8300 block of South Kedzie;

— about 11:10 p.m. March 7 in the 2800 block of West 85th Street;

— about 9:30 a.m. March 12 in the 7700 block of South Christiana;

— about 9:30 a.m. March 12 in the 2400 block of West 79th.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312)747-8382.