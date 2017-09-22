String of burglaries reported in Ravenswood

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about recent burglaries that happened this month in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

In each burglary, the suspect entered the home through an unlocked or open window and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 4800 block of North Paulina;

between 6:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 5000 block of North Ashland;

between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2200 block of West Foster; and

between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 2000 block of West Foster.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.