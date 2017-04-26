String of burglaries reported in Ukrainian Village, Tri-Taylor

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries this week in the Ukrainian Village and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods.

In five recent incidents, burglars walked up to victims before battering and robbing them, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Bell Avenue;

about 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Leavitt Street;

about 2 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Honore;

about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of West Iowa Street; and

between 2:40 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Haddon Avenue.

The burglars are described as two to seven black males, between the ages of 16 and 25, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds and possibly driving a black or dark-colored Chevrolet SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.