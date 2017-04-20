String of burglaries reported in West Lawn

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries this month in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars stole property from garages and residences, after breaking in through windows or doors, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened at 12:05 a.m. April 7 in the 6100 block of South Keeler, police said.

The other burglaries happened:

• Between 6 p.m. and 7:40 a.m. April 9 in the 6100 block of South Kolmar;

• Between 1:30 p.. and 10:20 p.m. April 13 in the 6200 block of South Keeler; and

• At 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of South Kolmar.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.