String of cellphone robberies reported on Near North Side

Police are warning residents about a series of cellphone robberies on the Near North Side since August.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victim from behind, grabbed the cellphone, then ran away or rode away on a bicycle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In four of the robberies, the suspect jumped into a white Cadillac, which sped away.

The thefts happened:

In the evening on Sept. 18 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue;

In the evening on Sept. 7 in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue;

In the evening on Sept. 6 in the first block of West Hubbard Street;

In the evening of Sept. 6 in the first block of East Ontario Street;

In the morning of Aug. 30 in the first block of East Illinois Street

In the morning on Aug. 21 in the first block of West Schiller Street;

In the morning on Aug. 18 in the 400 block of North Clark Street;

In the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street;

In the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 500 block of North State Street;

In the morning on Aug. 12 in the first block of East Chicago Avenue;

In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive;

In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place;

In the afternoon on Aug. 11 in the 200 block of West Kinzie Street;

In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place;

In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue;

In the afternoon on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;

In the morning on Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street;

In the afternoon on Aug. 9 in the 900 block of North Wells Street;

In the afternoon on Aug. 7 in the 600 block on North Michigan Avenue;

In the morning on Aug. 6 in the first block of East Hubbard Street; and

Once in the afternoon and again in the evening on Aug. 6 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street.

The suspects were described as two African-American males, thought to be between 15 and 24 years old, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, police said. At least one of the suspects has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.