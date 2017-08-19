String of cellphone robberies reported on Near North Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent cellphone robberies on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to victim from behind, grabbed their cellphone and ran away or rode off on a bicycle, according to an alert from Chicago Police. In four of the incidents, the robbers drove off in a white Cadillac.

The robberies happened:

• the morning of August 6 in the first block of East Hubbard Street;

• the evening of August 6 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;

• the afternoon of August 6 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;

• the afternoon of August 7 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue;

• the afternoon of August 9 in the 900 block of North Wells Street;

• the morning of August 10 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street;

• the afternoon of August 10 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;

• the afternoon of August 10 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue;

• the afternoon of August 10 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place;

• the afternoon of August 11 in the 200 block of West Kinzie Street;

• the afternoon of August 11 in the 200 block of East Delaware Place; and

• the afternoon of August 11 in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

One of the robbers was described as a black male with dreadlocks, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 20, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, police said. The other robber was described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 24.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.