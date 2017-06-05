String of garage burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about a series of garage burglaries reported since last month on the Northwest Side.

In each break-in, one or more suspects entered garages by kicking or prying open side or overhead doors and taking items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In some cases they also entered through unlocked doors.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 11 p.m. April 19 and 5:15 a.m. April 20 in the 4800 block of North McVicker;

Between 6:30 p.m. April 19 and 6:30 a.m. April 20 in the 4800 block of North Austin;

Between 10 p.m. April 19 and 7 a.m. April 20 in the 4800 block of North Mason;

Between 1:50 p.m. and 2 p.m. April 21 in the 4100 block of North Leamington;

Between 7 p.m. April 22 and 9:15 a.m. April 23 in the 4100 block of North Lawler;

Between 4 p.m. April 27 and 9:30 a.m. April 28 in the 5300 block of West Lawrence; and

Between 9:45 p.m. April 30 and 8:50 a.m. May 1 in the 5300 block of West Leland.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.