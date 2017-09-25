String of garage burglaries reported in Portage Park

A recent string of garage burglaries have been reported this month in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

Someone kicked open the overhead or side door of garages or entered through unlocked doors and stole construction tools, bicycles and GPS locators once inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

• between 7:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 5100 block of West Melrose;

• about 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 5700 block of West Waveland;

• between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., Sept. 10–14, in the 4900 block of West Waveland;

• between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 5100 block of West Berenice;

• between 10:45 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22–23 in the 5800 block of West Berenice; and

• at 6:19 a.m., Sept. 23 in the 6000 block of West Byron.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.