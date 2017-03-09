String of garage burglaries reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent garage burglaries on the Far South Side.

In each of the nine incidents, a burglar pried open the side or overhead garage doors before taking lawn equipment and tools, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Each burglary happened between midnight and 2 p.m.

The burglaries happened:

• Aug. 13 in the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue;

• Aug. 13 in the 10500 block of South Normal Avenue;

• Aug. 14 in the 300 block of West 107th Place;

• Aug. 27 in the 10700 block of South Wallace Street;

• Aug. 29 in the 10500 block of South Eggleston Avenue;

• Aug. 29 in the 10800 block of South Green Street;

• Aug. 29 in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue;

• Aug. 31 in the 10200 block of South Union Avenue; and

• Sept. 2 in the 10200 block of South Morgan Street.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.