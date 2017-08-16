String of garage burglaries reported on NW Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent garage burglaries in the Schorsch Village and Dunning neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

A burglar or burglars broke into the garages by kicking or prying open doors or windows, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects have stolen construction tools, bicycles, lawn care equipment, laptops, jewelry, cash and a snowblower.

The burglaries happened:

• between midnight and 5 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 3200 block of North Neenah;

• between 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 5 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 3400 block of North Neva;

• about 5 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 3200 block of North Neenah;

• between 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7:50 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 3400 block of North Nottingham; and

• between 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 3900 block of North Nordica.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.