String of home burglaries reported across Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about a series of residential burglaries over the past month in the Portage Park, Dunning and Belmont Heights neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In all of the break-ins, someone enters houses or apartments through doors or windows; and takes electronics, jewelry, laptops, cash and other items according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries have taken place in an area bordered by Irving Park and Belmont on the north and south, and Cicero and Cumberland on the east and west.

The break-ins happened:

Between 7:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. April 24 in the 5300 block of West Dakin;

Between 3 p.m. May 3 and 1:15 p.m. May 4 in the 3700 block of North Narragansett;

Between 7:30 a.m. and 2:49 p.m. May 4 in the 3300 block of North Opal;

Between 9 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. May 9 in the 5600 block of West Berenice;

At 1:49 p.m. May 10 in the 5500 block of West Roscoe; and

At 8:16 p.m. May 10 in the 3800 block of North Sayre.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.