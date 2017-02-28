String of home burglaries reported in Park Ridge

Police are warning residents of a recent increase in home burglaries in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The burglaries took place between Feb. 14 and Feb. 23 on the south end of the city, primarily south of Devon Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with a concentration around lunchtime hours, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

During the five burglaries and three attempted burglaries, with one exception, the burglars got in through an open window, police said. Detectives believe the incidents may be related.

Anyone with information should contact Community Strategies Officer Ben Peterson at (847) 318-5233.