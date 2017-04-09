String of home burglaries reported in Portage Park

Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries at homes and apartments in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Each time, a burglar broke into homes and apartments through doors and windows, some of which were unlocked, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then made off with electronics, jewelry, cash, copper piping and other personal items.

The burglaries happened:

• between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. August 23-24 in the 6300 block of West Addison;

• about 12:45 p.m. August 25 in the 3900 block of North Central;

• between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. August 26 in the 6100 block of West Cornelia; and

• at 8:17 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of West Eddy.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.