String of residential burglaries reported in Belmont Central

Police are warning residents about a string of recent home burglaries in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Over the course of six burglaries, the suspect or suspects broke into homes and stole jewelry, money and a computer, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 2200 block of North Marmora;

• about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 2600 block of North Marmora;

• between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of North Menard;

• between 1 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of North Marmora;

• between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Menard.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.