String of robberies reported in Brighton Park

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies this month in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the robber or robbers walked up to people and demanded their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 4:30 p.m. July 9 in the 4500 block of South Western Avenue;

• about 5 p.m. July 9 in the 4500 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and

• about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue.

The suspects are described as black males between 17 and 21 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 130 and 155 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.