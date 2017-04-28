String of robberies reported in Grand Crossing, Park Manor

Police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Park Manor and Grand Crossing neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, one or more suspects walked up to victims, showed a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 9:46 p.m. March 27 in the first block of East 71st Street;

About 1:30 a.m. March 27 in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue;

About 4 a.m. April 14 in the 7100 block of South South Chicago Avenue; and

About 6:50 a.m. April 19 in the first block of East 71st Street.

The suspects are described as one to four black men, between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with one suspect wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.