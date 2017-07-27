String of armed robberies reported in Wicker Park, Bucktown

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies this month in the North Side Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.

In each incident, four or five males got out of a light-colored four-door sedan and robbed people at gunpoint before driving off, according to an alert from Chicago Police. They took an iPad, cellphones, wallets credit card and cash.

The robberies happened:

• about 3:35 a.m. July 8 in the 2100 block of West Crystal Street;

• about 4:40 a.m. July 9 in the 2000 block of West Pierce Avenue;

• about 5 a.m. July 9 in the 2100 block of West Moffat Street; and

• about 10:55 p.m. July 9 in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

The robbers were described as “skinny” black males believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, police said. They were armed with a small black handgun.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.