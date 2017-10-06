Strong-arm robberies reported in South Commons

Police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies over the past week in the South Commons neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, anywhere from three to nine people have walked up to victims on the street and demanded or forcibly taken their property before running away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

About 3 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South King;

About 9 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South Michigan;

Between 10:30 and 10:35 a.m. June 4 in the 2600 block of South Michigan; and

About 4:45 p.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of South Indiana.

The suspects were described as three to nine black males between 10 and 20 years old, standing 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 90-180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.