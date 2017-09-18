Student doused himself in gasoline at Geneva High, but not hurt

A student doused himself in gasoline Monday morning at Geneva High School in the west suburb, but was stopped from injuring himself.

About 7:30 a.m., the student poured gasoline onto himself from a water bottle in the school’s cafeteria at 416 McKinley Ave., according to Geneva School District 304.

He was “immediately prevented by students and staff from taking further steps to do self-harm or harm to others,” according to a statement from the district.

The boy was taken to a hospital, and no students were injured.

The school was temporarily put on a soft lockdown, which has since been lifted, the district said.

The Geneva Fire Department cleaned the cafeteria, which is now safe for students to re-enter.

“The safety of our students is the District’s first priority, and guidance staff are on hand to provide support and assistance as needed,” the statement said.