Student sexually assaulted at Roosevelt University dorm

A student was sexually assaulted early Friday at a Roosevelt University dorm in the South Loop.

The 18-year-old girl was sexually assaulted about 3 a.m. at the Wabash Building Residence Hall in the 400 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police and a campus safety alert from Roosevelt University.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, police said.

The suspect, described as a light-skinned black male, about 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds, was banned from the campus, according to the campus alert. He is not a Roosevelt student.

“The university is investigating the situation and making sure the student is cared for,” university spokeswoman Laura Janota said in an email.

Area Central detectives are investigating. Roosevelt’s Campus Safety and Title IX also launched investigations.