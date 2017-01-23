Suburban school official quits after tweets on Women’s March

A northwest suburban school board member has resigned after a tweet in which he referred to women who attended Saturday’s anti-Trump marches as “vagina screechers.”

Millions of women took part in marches in Chicago and cities worldwide to support women’s rights and criticize President Donald Trump.

One of the tweets reads: “Most of those vagina screechers didn’t vote, but they mean business. … What a farce.”

“In retrospect, they were inappropriate and pushed too far in some ways,” wrote Dathan Paterno, in his Jan. 23 letter of resignation to the Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board of education president. “While I merely meant to harshly criticize some of the protesters [especially the very angry, hostile, vulgar and violent ones] and question the motives of some of them, my tweets were understandably misinterpreted to mean that I disrespect or hate all the protesters. Of course, this isn’t true, but the damage was done.”

Paterno’s Twitter account has since been deleted. He also appeared to have had several online exchanges with other Twitter users who objected to some of his comments.

In one of those replies, Paterno noted that some people “never protested Clinton’s massive, chronic misogyny & sex crimes.”

The letter was posted online Monday on the Park-Ridge Niles School District 64 website, with a response from Board of Eduction President Anthony Borrelli and Superintendent Laurie Heinz saying the Board will begin an immediate search for Paterno’s replacement.

In his letter, Paterno apologized for the “controversy and distraction to the Board and District 64 that my comments have inadvertently created.”

Paterno, a licensed clinical psychologist, founded and serves as clinical director of Park Ridge Psychological Services. His biography on that provider’s website states that he “affirms that all people are biological, social, and spiritual beings. He believes that all of these are relevant in assessing and responding to a person’s struggles. To ignore any of these facets of the personality, then, would be to ignore an essential facet of a person’s being, functioning, and suffering.”