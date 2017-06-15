Sugar Grove man gets 45 years for sexually assaulting foster child

A Sugar Grove man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a foster child who was living with his family.

Noel F. Buhay, 49, was convicted in March of three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Between January and May of 2004, Buhay repeatedly assaulted a foster child who was living with his family, prosecutors said. The victim was younger than 12 years old at the time of the assaults, which happened at Buhay’s home.

Buhay, who faced between 18 and 90 years in prison, must serve at least 85 percent of his 45-year sentence, prosecutors said. He received credit for 90 days served in Kane County jail.

Buhay will also be required to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to pay the victim $35,000 in restitution.

Additionally, Buhay was charged with 27 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and other offenses related to a second victim, prosecutors said. Buhay’s next court appearance in that pending case is scheduled for August 24 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

If convicted of the most serious offense, he would face a mandatory minimum additional sentence of 165 years in prison, prosecutors said.