Suit: Chicago Police used excessive force on man as brother lay dying

A lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday alleges Chicago Police used excessive force on a man as his brother lay dying of a gunshot wound last year on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m. June 11, 2016, Travell Montgomery was on a porch in the 8800 block of South Princeton when three gunmen walked up to him and opened fire, shooting him in the head, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Montgomery later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 7:55 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Hazel Crest.

According to the suit, Lloyd Thomas saw his brother lying on the ground and bleeding from his gunshot wound and began comforting him. When police arrived, Thomas says they used a taser on him and arrested him.

The suit seeks unspecified damages against two Chicago Police officers and the city of Chicago for excessive force and battery, which caused him physical and emotional injuries, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Thomas is requesting a jury trial.

A representative for the city did not respond to a request for comment Friday.