Suit: Kroc Center negligent in sexual assault at pool

A lawsuit brought against the Salvation Army claims the nonprofit was negligent when a person allegedly sexually assaulted two minors last year at the Kroc Center in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The three-count suit, filed using an alias on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges the girls were sexually assaulted on or about July 2, 2015 in a swimming pool area by another visitor, according to court documents. The suit was brought by the father of two girls identified as Jane and Jill Doe

The Kroc Center, 1230 W. 119th St., is the largest community center in Illinois, according to its website. The center offers education, art and fitness programs.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army, which runs the Kroc Center, was not immediately available for comment Thursday night.

Chicago Police had no record of a sexual assault report being filed for the alleged date at the address, News Affairs Officer Michelle Tannehill said.

According to the suit, the Salvation Army was negligent when it allowed the assault to take place on the property and willful and wonton when staff ignored the sexual assault and the center held itself out as providing a safe environment for children.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, as well as past and future healthcare expenses related to the assault.