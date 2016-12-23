Suit: Man bit by dog at Cook County Jail seeking more than $50K

A man who alleges he was bit by a dog last year while an inmate at the Cook County Jail has filed a lawsuit Friday against the county and Sheriff Tom Dart.

Olegario Banuelos was an inmate at the jail when he was subjected to an inspection by sheriff’s deputies about 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 2015, according to the suit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages for his physical injuries and emotional distress.

During the inspection, which used a German shepherd to help deputies look for drugs, he was bit on his left buttocks, the suit said.

Banuelos said he neither provoked the dog, nor had any drugs or contraband in his possession during the inspection. As a result of the bite, he suffered broken skin, bruising, infection and emotional distress.

“We work tirelessly to protect our staff and care for all detainees placed in our custody and do not permit dogs near any detainee,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cara Smith said in a statement. “We have not seen the complaint but will review its allegations once received.”