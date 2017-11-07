Suit: Mom says aide hurt, harassed son on Westchester school bus

A mother says her son was physically assaulted and harassed by a Westchester School District 92.5 aide while he rode the bus to school last year.

Cynthia Rodriguez filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of her son seeking more than $150,000 in damages from the school district.

Rodriguez said her son, who would have been 7 years old at the time of the incident, was physically assaulted by an aide employed by the school district as he rode the bus to school Jan. 20, 2016, according to the suit.

The boy suffered physical injuries and emotional distress from the incident, according to the suit.

The boy, who is diagnosed with severe attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, was also verbally harassed and choked by the the aide prior to the incident on Jan. 20, the suit said.

The suit claims the school district was negligent when it hired the aide and failed to properly train them, according to court documents. Furthermore, the district continued to retain the aide to ride the bus with the boy, even though officials were aware of previous incidents between them.

Officials at District 92.5 did not respond to an emailed request for comment and more information about the incidents Tuesday.