Suit seeks more than $300K for death of man in Dan Ryan bus crash

The family of a 90-year-old man who died after a March bus crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.

Huu Trac Huynh, of Lincolnwood, was among 11 people injured in the March 14 crash on Interstate 94 near 64th Street, according to authorities.

Huynh was a passenger on a Motor Coach bus owned by MCY, Inc. that struck a tractor-trailer as its driver slowed down to move to another lane because of equipment problems, according to Illinois State Police and court documents.

An autopsy found Huynh died April 16 of complications from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office

The suit, filed on Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court by Huynh’s son, Vincent Huynh, seeks $150,000 from MCY Inc. and its driver, and $150,000 from Midland Metal Recycling, Inc. and its driver.

According to the suit, Huynh suffered multiple broken and factored bones, as well as head injuries when the the bus crashed into the back of the trailer.

The six-count suit accuses both drivers and their companies of wrongly causing Huynh’s death through negligence and seeks to recoup losses to his estate for medical and funeral bills.

Representatives for the companies could not be reached for comment Thursday night.